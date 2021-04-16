Brown posted 40 points (17-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Brown ended just two points shy of tying his career-high mark, but the small forward was also extremely efficient since he missed just three shots -- he became the first player in franchise history to score at least 40 points while shooting at least 85 percent from the field. Brown has been consistent with his scoring figures and contributions across the board but seems to have taken things a bit further, as he has scored at least 20 points in five games in a row. He's averaging 24.8 points per game on 54.3 percent shooting since the beginning of April.