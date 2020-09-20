Brown exploded for 26 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 43 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 Eastern Conference finals Game 3 win over Miami.

Brown was extremely aggressive all game, applied exhausting defensive ball pressure, and frequently, forcefully drove to the bucket for high percentage shots. While much was made of Gordon Hayward's helpful return (ankle), it was Brown who led Boston to victory. The Celtics, via Brown, seemed to determine that the way to break Miami's zone defense was to drive to the hoop and either shoot or dish to the corners. Brown's aggressiveness continued through all four quarters, in sharp contrast to Boston's up-and-down play in Games 1 and 2. Brown and his teammates now have a long wait before taking the court Wednesday for Game 4.