Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Explosive off bench
Brown dropped 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and collected six rebounds along with a steal across 25 minutes Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
Brown pieced together an impressive shooting line, sinking 66.7 percent of his attempts from the floor. He also knocked down two threes for the third time in five contests. With Kyrie Irving (illness) out of the lineup, Brown was featured more within Boston's offense and stepped up in a big way on the way to a 123-103 victory.
