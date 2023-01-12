Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Brown (adductor) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets and could miss "a week or two," though the Celtics are treating the forward as day-to-day for the time being, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brown posted a season-high 41 points against the Pelicans on Wednesday but will be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set -- and quite likely longer -- due to left adductor tightness. Grant Williams, Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon are candidates to see increased roles in Brown's absence. For now, Brown can probably be viewed as doubtful for Saturday's game in Charlotte until the Celtics get more information about the extent of his injury.