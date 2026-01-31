Brown (hamstring/knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has been working through lingering knee and hamstring issues and was held out of Friday's win over the Kings. The All-Star forward is set to return Sunday, which means Baylor Scheierman will likely revert to a reserve role. Brown averaged 29.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.7 minutes per game in January.