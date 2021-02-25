Brown dropped 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Wednesday marked the third time this season that Brown failed to hit a three-pointer when attempting at least four of them. Over his last three games, Brown has hit on just 5-of-24 trey attempts. Moving past his struggling shot from beyond the arc, Brown's contributions in other areas have remained steady. He's dished out at least five assists in six straight games while grabbing five or more rebounds in four of those six contests.