Brown finished Saturday's 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers with 37 points (13-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes.

Brown was on his way to a more modest stat line heading into the final minute of regulation, but he piled on the scoring production in the clutch. He delivered a game-tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then padded on 11 points in the extra period to finish just four points shy of tying a season-high total. Brown's offense proved even more valuable in category leagues thanks to the efficient fashion in which he was able to achieve his scoring production. The improved form was a welcome sight after he converted just 40 percent of his field goals and 66.7 percent of his free-throw attempts in his first four games back from the groin injury that sidelined him for three straight contests earlier this month.