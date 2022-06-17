Brown notched 34 points (12-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He also had five turnovers.

Brown supplied a signature finals performance, but he and his teammates could not overcome Golden State. On a night where Boston supplied just five bench points, Brown was the only Celtic to exceed 20 points. The 25-year-old averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24 playoff contests.