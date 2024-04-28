Brown posted 22 points (11-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-84 victory over the Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brown couldn't repeat the 33-point output from Game 2, but he delivered a well-rounded effort and surpassed the 20-point mark for the second consecutive contest, as he continues to play a prominent role on offense for the Celtics even when the team is at full strength. Brown should play a significant role on offense once again when these two teams meet again Monday. He's averaging 24.0 points per game in the series.