Brown registered 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Spurs.

Brown delivered another strong performance across the board, but the return of Jayson Tatum was noticeable -- Brown didn't have the prominent role he had on offense in past games and ended as Boston's second-highest scorer behind the former Duke star. Brown continues to produce at an elite level with or without Tatum in the lineup, though, and he has now scored 20 or more points in nine straight contests.