Brown scored 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-7 3PT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Pistons.

Brown started the game slowly, missing his only two shot attempts in first quarter. However, he found his shot from there, with the only real blemish on his stat sheet coming from three-point range. Though Brown has gotten attention for his scoring early this season, he has multiple steals in all but two games and is delivering well-rounded stat lines.