Celtics' Jaylen Brown: First career double-double Friday

Brown scored 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 101-94 win over the Thunder.

Last year's third overall pick notched his first career double-double despite some struggles from the charity stripe, and while Brown's game-to-game performance has been volatile this season, the second-year pro has seen his court time and overall production take a big leap forward so far. With Kyrie Irving commanding the attention of opposition defenses, Brown should be able to continue his growth for the Celtics as he begins to inch his way into the spotlight.