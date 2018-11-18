Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Forgettable effort Saturday
Brown had just three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 98-86 loss to Utah.
Brown really stunk it up Saturday, hitting just 1-of-9 shot attempts to finish with three points. Brown has been disappointing this season and has suffered from the Celtics getting healthy players back. He offers very little outside of scoring and is more of a deep league guy at this stage.
