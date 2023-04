Coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown (finger) was a full go at Thursday's practice with just some tape on his right hand, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Despite missing the final two regular season games with a right finger laceration, Brown has returned to practice. The star forward should be able to suit up in Saturday's playoff matchup with the Hawks. Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.4 minutes across his last 10 outings.