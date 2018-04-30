Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Game 1 status still undecided

Brown told head coach Brad Stevens on Monday that his injured hamstring is "feeling better," but it remains to be seen if he will be able to play in the opener of the Celtics' second-round series with the 76ers on Monday night.

Stevens was more optimistic about Brown's status Monday morning than he was when asked the day before, when he indicated Brown was "doubtful," so don't count Brown out just yet. Brown's participation, or lack thereof, in the Celtics' morning shootaround could provide a clue in regards to his availability for Monday night.