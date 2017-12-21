Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Game-time call Thursday
Brown (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Brown is dealing with some soreness in his Achilles and is expected to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. That means we may not get another update until just prior tip-off. If Brown can't give it a go, look for the likes of Terry Rozier, Semi Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum to pick up some more minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...