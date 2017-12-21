Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Game-time call Thursday

Brown (Achilles) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Brown is dealing with some soreness in his Achilles and is expected to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. That means we may not get another update until just prior tip-off. If Brown can't give it a go, look for the likes of Terry Rozier, Semi Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum to pick up some more minutes on the wing.