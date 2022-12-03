Brown closed with 37 points (12-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists over 46 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to Miami.

Brown nailed a game-tying three-pointer with 2.0 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. In the extra period, he scored four of Boston's six points. He has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight contests and is averaging 27.8 points while making 55.0 percent of his shot attempts in that span. His 37 points and 14 points Friday were both season-highs.