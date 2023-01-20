Brown (groin) played 41 minutes and finished with 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in Thursday's 121-118 overtime win over the Warriors.

As his hefty minutes total suggests, Brown didn't face any limitations Thursday as he made his return from a three-game absence due to a sore right groin. Though the ugly shooting from the field and free-throw line sullied Brown's overall performance, he should return to his prior form once the groin injury is further in the rear-view mirror. In his first six games of January before the injury cropped up, Brown averaged 27.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per game while converting on 53.4 percent of his field goals and 75.7 percent of his free throws.