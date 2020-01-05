Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Goes for 19

Brown had 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Brown also added seven rebounds and three assists in his second game back after missing a contest with an illness. The Cal product has played at least 35 minutes in four of his last five games.

