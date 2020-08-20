Brown scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in only 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 win over the 76ers.

Brown was dealing with a minor thigh problem ahead of Game 2, but that didn't slow him down -- the California product reached the 20-point plateau for the second straight playoff game despite a subpar shooting night. Brown should see a slight increase in his usage rate with Gordon Hayward out for the next few weeks due to an ankle injury.