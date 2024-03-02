Brown provided 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 138-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Brown scored at least 25 points for the third straight appearance, and the All-Star forward continues to deliver a significant impact for Boston on both ends of the court. Even though Brown's overall numbers have experienced a dip compared to his previous three seasons, something that can be explained by the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis, he remains a crucial cog for the Celtics on offense and a vital part of their scheme on both ends of the court. Fantasy managers certainly value him highly due to his two-way play as well. He's averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game since the beginning of February.