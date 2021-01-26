Brown posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Brown was coming off a 33-point output the last time out, and while he was unable to repeat those numbers -- something expected with the return of Jayson Tatum -- he still produced a strong stat line across the board. Brown continues to improve on a year-to-year basis and is taking on a bigger responsibility when it comes to scoring. He has notched 20 or more points in eight straight games, averaging 27.6 points per game in that eight-game span.