Brown had 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three steals in Monday's Game 5 win over Toronto.

Two nights after the Raptors evened up the series 2-2, Boston bounced back with a dominant Game 5. Brown led all scorers with 27 points, hitting 10 field goals and finishing as a plus-19 in 37 minutes.