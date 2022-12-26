Brown notched 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 win over the Bucks.

Even though Brown is not as dominant on offense as Jayson Tatum, his role as one of the best second options in the league is completely entrenched, and his numbers back that up. Brown has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his December appearances and is averaging 27.4 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 34 percent from deep in that 12-game span.