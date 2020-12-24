Brown registered 33 points (13-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Brown paced the Celtics in the season opener and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court, as he also excelled as a playmaker and as a defensive presence. Brown should be one of Boston's go-to players on offense this season and will get another chance to thrive Friday on Christmas Day against the Nets.