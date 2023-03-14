Brown logged 43 points (16-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Rockets.

The 43 points were a new season high for Brown, whose big effort wasn't enough to guide Boston to the win column while co-star Jayson Tatum was held to 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting from the field. Since the start of March, Brown has noticed an overall uptick in production compared to his season-long numbers. He's averaging 27.1 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 77.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line), 6.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over seven appearances this month.