Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Going through warmups, still questionable
Brown (foot) is going through pregame warmups but remains questionable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown is dealing with soreness in his right foot, but the fact that he's out on the court getting shots up well before game-time has to be viewed as a positive indication. Look for a more detailed update from the Celtics closer to the 8:00 PM ET tip.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ice cold in loss to Magic•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid shooting night in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor shooting effort in Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Efficient night in losing effort•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...