Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Going through warmups, still questionable

Brown (foot) is going through pregame warmups but remains questionable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown is dealing with soreness in his right foot, but the fact that he's out on the court getting shots up well before game-time has to be viewed as a positive indication. Look for a more detailed update from the Celtics closer to the 8:00 PM ET tip.

