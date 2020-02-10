Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Good chance to play Tuesday

Brown (ankle) has a good chance of playing in Tuesday's game against Houston, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown's absence from practice appears to be simply be a precautionary move by coach Brad Stevens. The star wing was able to return from a one-game absence Sunday against the Thunder, totaling 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of play. Barring any unforeseen setback, Brown should be at his full capabilities against the Rockets.