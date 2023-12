Brown (back) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Brown missed Thursday's overtime win over the Pistons due to a low back contusion but will return for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Brown figures to see increased usage as well, given Jayson Tatum (rest) is out. The last time Tatum was sidelined, Brown finished with 28 points (11-21 FG), six assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes during a blowout win over the Kings.