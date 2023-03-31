Brown (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Jazz, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday with low back pain. The star guard is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.8 minutes across his last 10 outings.
