Brown (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

After missing Thursday's win over Washington due to an illness, Brown will return to action for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Over his last eight appearances, Brown has averaged 32.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.