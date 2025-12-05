Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
After missing Thursday's win over Washington due to an illness, Brown will return to action for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Over his last eight appearances, Brown has averaged 32.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pours in 42 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Notches fourth career triple-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Well-rounded outing in defeat•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Saturday•