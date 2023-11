Brown (adductor) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Brown was initially considered questionable for Friday's contest but will suit up at Orlando. The 27-year-old has averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 34.8 minutes in four contests since his one-game absence due to a groin issue.