Brown (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has yet to miss a game since the All-Star break. He's averaging 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances. He'll look to continue his strong play against a shorthanded Cavaliers squad.