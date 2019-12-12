Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hands out career-high eight dimes

Brown chipped in 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Pacers.

Brown finished with a career high in assists while nearing a triple-double before fouling out. He continues to showcase a much more versatile skillset this season, proving worthy of his sizable contract extension thanks to his abilities on both ends of the court.