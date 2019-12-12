Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hands out career-high eight dimes
Brown chipped in 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Pacers.
Brown finished with a career high in assists while nearing a triple-double before fouling out. He continues to showcase a much more versatile skillset this season, proving worthy of his sizable contract extension thanks to his abilities on both ends of the court.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around good game in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 21 in win over Denver•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads C's with season-high 31•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes backseat role•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excellent in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.