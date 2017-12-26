Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Has sprained ankle, uncertain for Wednesday
Brown suffered a sprained right ankle during the Celtics' 111-103 loss to the Wizards on Monday and is uncertain to travel with the team to Charlotte for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
There was some belief that Brown aggravated an existing left Achilles injury late in the Christmas Day contest, but Washburn's report suggests it's the forward's right leg that is more troublesome. The Celtics will likely reevaluate Brown on Tuesday before determining his fate for the trip to Charlotte, but if he's held out of the contest, Marcus Morris, who returned from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury Monday, could see increased action after logging only 16 minutes against the Wizards.
