Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Heads back to bench Wednesday
Brown will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
With Marcus Smart (illness) back active and in the starting lineup, Brown will head back to his usual role off the bench after a spot start Monday. Brown was impressive in the outing, scoring 22 points to go along with six rebounds in 32 minutes, but he will still likely see a slight reduction in playing time coming off the bench Wednesday.
