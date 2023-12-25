Brown (back) went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports. He's officially questionable to return.

LeBron James tried to make a play on defense and collided with Brown. The two superstars stayed on the ground for a prolonged period, but they were both able to get up and walk off the court. However, Brown went to the locker room, while James stayed on the bench and eventually returned to the game. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Celtics should provide a more comprehensive update during halftime.