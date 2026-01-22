Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown exited Wednesday's game against the Pacers and went back to the locker room for an unknown reason, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Brown was on the injury report leading up to Wednesday's game due to hamstring tightness, but he didn't show any clear signs of injury when he left the floor and went into the tunnel. While the star forward is absent, look for Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman to see an uptick in playing time.
