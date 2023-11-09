Brown had 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

Brown managed to score in double figures once again Wednesday, but he matched his lowest scoring total of the season during the narrow loss. The 27-year-old hasn't had much success from beyond the arc in recent matchups, as he's converted just 25.9 percent of his three-point attempts over his last four appearances. However, he's still shooting 35.3 percent from long distance this year and should have better scoring performances when he can rediscover his shooting stroke.