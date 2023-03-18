Brown racked up 27 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 126-112 win over Portland.

Brown operated as the team's closer in the fourth quarter, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points as the Celtics won their second straight on the road. The shooting guard was highly efficient in the second half, going 7-of-10 from the field for 16 points after shooting just 38.5 percent through the first two quarters. Brown has been a scoring machine of late, averaging 32.2 points per game over his last four outings on a very solid 55.5 percent shooting from the floor.