Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits 20-point mark once again

Brown had 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 win over the Wizards.

Brown endured a slow start to the season but seems to have turned things around of late. After missing three games between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5, Brown averages 22.3 points per game over his last four games while scoring at least 20 in each of his last three outings. He will aim to extend his solid run of form Friday at Golden State.