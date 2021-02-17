Brown scored 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets.

Brown got hot from three-point range, nailing at least five threes in a game for the fourth time this season. He also improved his ball distribution, handing out five dimes after failing to record a single assist in three of his last four contests. Brown has taken a step forward in a number of statistics through 25 games, racking up a career-best 26.0 points as well as 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.