Brown ended Thursday's 143-110 victory over Miami with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 27 minutes.

Every Boston starter scored at least 15 points and sank at least three three-pointers, but Brown led the team with four makes from beyond the arc. It's the seventh time in 12 January contests he's drained multiple threes, and over that stretch, he's averaged 22.9 points, 5.5 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor.