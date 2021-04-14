Brown scored 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.

The fifth-year wing is locked in at the moment, scoring at least 20 points in four straight games and seven times in his last nine. Brown is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that nine-game stretch, and he's finding more room to operate as defenses are forced to pay extra attention to a rampaging Jayson Tatum.