Brown scored 25 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 loss to the Wizards.

He tied Kemba Walker for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, but no other Celtic managed more than six points. Brown hasn't missed a beat since sitting for two games earlier this month due to a minor knee issue, averaging 24.3 points, 6.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals over his last four contests.