Brown finished with 28 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-100 victory over the Bulls.

The 28-year-old wing has found his rhythm. Brown has popped for at least 20 points in three straight games and six of the last eight, averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch after struggling to get his shot to fall in the first half of January.