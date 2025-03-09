Brown racked up 31 points (13-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 victory over the Lakers.

Brown returned after a one-game absence and completed a well-rounded performance against the Lakers. Brown seems to add an extra gear when he plays the Lakers, as his historical data against the team is excellent. Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 71 points, comprising 63.9 percent off the team's production. His knee injury has resulted in absences during back-to-back sets, but the team won't see another one of those until next weekend.