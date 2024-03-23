Brown produced 33 points (13-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds and four steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over the Pistons.

With Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) both out of the lineup, Brown flew solo and supplied more than 30 points for the third time in his last four games while tying his season high in steals. The 27-year-old wing has scored more than 20 in 13 straight games since the All-Star break, and he's averaged 28.8 points, 6.1 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.