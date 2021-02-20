Brown (knee) totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during the Celtics' 121-109 win over the Hawks.

In 18 games between December and January, Brown failed to register 20 points in just two of those outings. Through nine February contests, he's now failed to hit the 20-point plateau three times. Still, Brown has enjoyed much success this season that's seen him average a career high in both points and assists while shooting the ball at a high level of consistency.