Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits seven triples in victory

Brown had 32 points (11-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over the Bulls.

Brown poured in a career-high 32 points, including seven triples, in Friday's victory over Chicago. Brown has alternated good games since returning from a concussion but looked very good in this one. He is going to called upon to do a lot of heavy lifting on the offensive end with Kyrie Irving (knee) ruled out for the season, meaning he needs to be owned in all formats.

